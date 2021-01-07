Cowboys for Trump founder praises pro-Trump rioters

Chris Ramirez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin attended the Wednesday's pro-Trump event at the U.S. Capitol.
He posted a series of videos during the event, calling for additional rioting.
Griffin, the founder of Cowboys for Trump, defended the actions of the rioters who stormed into the halls of Congress, damaged property and disrupted the democratic process of certifying the presidential election.
At one point, Griffin said when President-elect Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20, the rioters will return to mob the Capitol.
"Blood will run out of the building," he said.
Griffin added that he will plant a flag on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk.
Griffin also expressed disappointment with Pres. Trump after he committed to a peaceful transition of power. However, he said he still supports the president.
The FBI has been contacted about Griffin's comments, but the agency wouldn't say whether an investigation has been opened. It stated that it takes all threats seriously.
