'Cowboys for Trump' ordered to pay fines, register as group | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: July 10, 2020 07:22 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico group, Cowboys for Trump has been ordered to register as a political committee in the state, and pay $7,600 in fines for not filing expenditure reports.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said Friday in a letter to the group’s lawyers that if it fails to comply she will refer the matter to the state Ethics Commission for civil enforcement of the fine.

Cowboys for Trump has protested the requirements because it argues campaign finance laws violate free speech, and the group doesn’t meet the definition of a political committee. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

