Crash closes NB I-25 near San Felipe Pueblo

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 11, 2022 06:12 PM
Created: March 11, 2022 06:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All northbound lanes of I-25 are closed near San Felipe Pueblo due a crash with injuries, according to New Mexico State Police.
Police said traffic is being diverted around the scene on the shoulder. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect heavy delays.
