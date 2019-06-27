2 people in critical condition after crash on I-40 | KOB 4
2 people in critical condition after crash on I-40

KOB Web Staff
June 27, 2019 05:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two people were taken to local hospital after a crash on westbound I-40 at 12th street in Albuquerque Thursday afternoon.

According to Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR), multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and seven people suffered injuries. Two of the individuals were listed in critical condition. All the other patients had minor injuries, according to AFR. 

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

Lanes remained closed for several hours. 

