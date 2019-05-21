Crash forces closure of WB I-40 near Clines Corners
KOB Web Staff
May 21, 2019 10:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police closed a portion of westbound I-40 near Clines Corners Tuesday night.
According to a tweet from NMSP, officers responded to a CMV crash.
All westbound traffic on I-40 were being diverted onto State Road 285 off of exit 218 at Clines Corner.
Police did not say if anyone was injured.
Lanes were reopened around 10 p.m.
#UPDATE: All westbound traffic on Interstate 40 is being diverted onto State Road 285 off of exit 218 at Clines Corner. https://t.co/ZnMkJopeOl— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) May 22, 2019
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 21, 2019 10:50 PM
Created: May 21, 2019 08:40 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved