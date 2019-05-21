Crash forces closure of WB I-40 near Clines Corners | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Crash forces closure of WB I-40 near Clines Corners

Crash forces closure of WB I-40 near Clines Corners

KOB Web Staff
May 21, 2019 10:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico State Police closed a portion of westbound I-40 near Clines Corners Tuesday night.

Advertisement

According to a tweet from NMSP, officers responded to a CMV crash.

All westbound traffic on I-40 were being diverted onto State Road 285 off of exit 218 at Clines Corner.

Police did not say if anyone was injured.

Lanes were reopened around 10 p.m.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: May 21, 2019 10:50 PM
Created: May 21, 2019 08:40 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspect in police shooting detained after standoff NW Albuquerque
Suspect in police shooting detained after standoff NW Albuquerque
AFR: Rio Grande running 10 times faster than last year
AFR: Rio Grande running 10 times faster than last year
Crash forces closure of WB I-40 near Clines Corners
Crash forces closure of WB I-40 near Clines Corners
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
DA Torrez proposes major changes to pretrial detention system
DA Torrez proposes major changes to pretrial detention system
Advertisement




Wife of slain postal carrier recalls moment she learned of his death
Wife of slain postal carrier recalls moment she learned of his death
Suspect in police shooting detained after standoff NW Albuquerque
Suspect in police shooting detained after standoff NW Albuquerque
Prosecutors want judge to reconsider conditions of release for man accused of causing deadly crash
Prosecutors want judge to reconsider conditions of release for man accused of causing deadly crash
Crash forces closure of WB I-40 near Clines Corners
Crash forces closure of WB I-40 near Clines Corners
State senator plans to introduce bill to change bail reform in NM
State senator plans to introduce bill to change bail reform in NM