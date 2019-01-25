Credit unions offer interest-free loans for federal employees | KOB 4
Advertisement

Credit unions offer interest-free loans for federal employees

Casey Torres
January 26, 2019 09:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Credit Union Association of New Mexico (CUANM) is trying to do their part to help federal employees who were furloughed during the government shutdown.

Advertisement

The president of CUANM said they have 42 credit unions in New Mexico. All of them are offering different options to help.

The First Financial Credit Union in Downtown Albuquerque is offering to wave fees and skip loan payments. They also have 20 financial counselors on hand to help.

“We’re gonna offer them, basically, a six month, interest-free loan with 0 percent interest. We give them 80 percent of their last paycheck, full paycheck,” said Greg Shaver, chief lending officer with First Financial. “The first 90 days are no payment, and then the last 90 days we raft the loan to pay it off in six months.”

Shaver said documentation, like furlough letters and the last full paycheck received, can be taken as proof.

List of credit unions offering assistance in New Mexico:

Nusenda Credit Union, Albuquerque.

Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union, Albuquerque.

Zia Credit Union, Los Alamos

Guadalupe Credit Union, Santa Fe

White Sands Federal Credit Union, Las Cruces

Animas Credit Union, Farmington

Otero Federal Credit union, Alamogordo

Roswell Community Credit Union, Roswell

Click here for more credit union locations

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: January 26, 2019 09:11 AM
Created: January 25, 2019 07:59 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home
Burglars in NE Albuquerque may be using peanuts to see if people are home
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
New Mexico ranchers frustrated with situation along U.S.-Mexico border
Albuquerque man found guilty of murder
Albuquerque man found guilty of murder
Dashcam video shows semi crossing median, smashing into another semi
Dashcam video shows semi crossing median, smashing into another semi
Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border
Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border
Advertisement




Albuquerque man found guilty of murder
Albuquerque man found guilty of murder
Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border
Migrant with flesh-eating bacteria detained at US border
Credit unions offer interest-free loans for federal employees
Credit unions offer interest-free loans for federal employees
Longest shutdown over: Trump signs bill to reopen government
Donald Trump
Lawmakers seek millions to save UNM sports programs
Lawmakers seek millions to save UNM sports programs