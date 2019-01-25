Credit unions offer interest-free loans for federal employees

“We’re gonna offer them, basically, a six month, interest-free loan with 0 percent interest. We give them 80 percent of their last paycheck, full paycheck,” said Greg Shaver, chief lending officer with First Financial. “The first 90 days are no payment, and then the last 90 days we raft the loan to pay it off in six months.”

Shaver said documentation, like furlough letters and the last full paycheck received, can be taken as proof.

List of credit unions offering assistance in New Mexico:

Nusenda Credit Union, Albuquerque.

Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union, Albuquerque.

Zia Credit Union, Los Alamos

Guadalupe Credit Union, Santa Fe

White Sands Federal Credit Union, Las Cruces

Animas Credit Union, Farmington

Otero Federal Credit union, Alamogordo

Roswell Community Credit Union, Roswell

Click here for more credit union locations