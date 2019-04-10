Fire near Portales prompts evacuations
April 10, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A grass fire burning west of Portales has forced people to evacuate from their homes.
People living north of U.S. 70, south of NM 236 and west of Roosevelt Road W are encouraged to leave. Residents who need help evacuating can call the Portales Police Department at 575-356-4404 and selecting option 2.
First Baptist Church and the city's Memorial Building are providing shelters for people who have been evacuated from their homes.
In addition to the fire, crews are dealing with high wind. Roosevelt County is under a High Wind Warning.
