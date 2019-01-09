Crews break ground on business park near the Sunport | KOB 4
Crews break ground on business park near the Sunport

Ryan Laughlin
January 09, 2019 05:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews broke ground on a 350-acre industrial business park in Albuquerque Wednesday.

The business park is being built south of the Sunport.

The development’s broker said its location makes it a prime spot for logistics and e-commerce industries.

“Las Vegas has doubled in size over the last 10 years. Phoenix is going crazy, Tucson is going crazy,” said Bill Robertson, who brokered the sale of the land. “We're kind of the next frontier for this type of activity."

If all goes according to plan, developers believe warehouses will start popping up and some employees could be working at the business park by the end of 2019.

Elected officials are selling this as a sign of things to come.

“That's going to bring high paying quality jobs to the state of New Mexico," said Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.

Officials said this area will be used for "clean industry,” meaning logistic companies and warehouses won't be putting pollutants into the air.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: January 09, 2019 05:51 PM
Created: January 09, 2019 05:22 PM

