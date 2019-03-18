Crews contain fire burning on the Isleta Reservation
KOB Web Staff
March 18, 2019 08:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Fire crews are now working to find out what caused a fire that burned on both sides of Highway 314 over the weekend.
The Isleta Fire is now fully contained.
Fire officials say the blaze was burning on Isleta Tribal Land just outside of Bosque Farms but firefighters were able to keep the fire out of the Bosque.
An investigation is now underways to determine the cause of the fire.
