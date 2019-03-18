Crews contain fire burning on the Isleta Reservation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Crews contain fire burning on the Isleta Reservation

KOB Web Staff
March 18, 2019 08:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Fire crews are now working to find out what caused a fire that burned on both sides of Highway 314 over the weekend.

Advertisement

The Isleta Fire is now fully contained.

Fire officials say the blaze was burning on Isleta Tribal Land just outside of Bosque Farms but firefighters were able to keep the fire out of the Bosque.

An investigation is now underways to determine the cause of the fire.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: March 18, 2019 08:38 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Detectives to follow up with 911 callers following deadly shooting
Detectives to follow up with 911 callers following deadly shooting
Woman concerned after getting car returned with someone else's belongings inside
Woman concerned after getting car returned with someone else's belongings inside
Police: Unattended running car with girl, 5, inside stolen
Victor Castillo
Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead
Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead
Over 1,000 feared dead after cyclone slams into Mozambique
Over 1,000 feared dead after cyclone slams into Mozambique
Advertisement




Detectives to follow up with 911 callers following deadly shooting
Detectives to follow up with 911 callers following deadly shooting
Moderate New Mexico Senate Dems slow liberal House freshmen
Moderate New Mexico Senate Dems slow liberal House freshmen
Over 1,000 feared dead after cyclone slams into Mozambique
Over 1,000 feared dead after cyclone slams into Mozambique
Attorney general investigates local nonprofit over pay disparities
Attorney general investigates local nonprofit over pay disparities
Crews contain fire burning on the Isleta Reservation
Crews contain fire burning on the Isleta Reservation