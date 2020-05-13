Crews get a handle of fire burning in northern New Mexico | KOB 4
Crews get a handle of fire burning in northern New Mexico

Megan Abundis
Updated: May 13, 2020 05:42 PM
Created: May 13, 2020 02:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Lumberton Fire, burning in northern New Mexico, is under control, according to fire officials.

By Wednesday morning, the fire had burned about 430 acres near Questa.

Prior to evacuation orders being lifted, six families were told to leave their homes, and a small water shed burned.

While containment is at 45%, fire crews do not expect acreage numbers to increase. They say there are just some interior hot spots burning.

However, firefighters warn that the fire season in New Mexico is just getting started.

"This season, number one-- if we didn't have the COVID issue, we are all already very dry and the possibilities are very high," said Guy Whisenhunt. "With the COVID aspect of firefighting, it adds a complexity. I'm not going to say it slows our firefighting but it's going to make it difficult for us. It's not going to be our natural reaction we have to learn new muscle memory for it."
 


