Crews get a handle of fire burning in northern New Mexico

However, firefighters warn that the fire season in New Mexico is just getting started.

"This season, number one-- if we didn't have the COVID issue, we are all already very dry and the possibilities are very high," said Guy Whisenhunt. "With the COVID aspect of firefighting, it adds a complexity. I'm not going to say it slows our firefighting but it's going to make it difficult for us. It's not going to be our natural reaction we have to learn new muscle memory for it."

