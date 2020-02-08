Crews make progress on downtown Farmington construction

"We are really excited,” said Monica Schultz, owner of the Chile Pod. “We are gonna have an outdoor space. The sidewalks are gonna increasing by 15 feet, so were gonna have 10 feet out here to put outdoor cables. We’re gonna be able to put up some bar tables, some lights—it’s gonna be beautiful when it’s done we’re just hoping to get through it."

The second phase of construction is set to begin this summer. Bedrooms Plus is one of the businesses that will be part of this phase.

"We are concerned there is going to be a hamper to business at some degree,” said Bedroom Plus owner Bryan Sledge. "It’s just mitigating that and promoting and making people aware that ‘Hey, we are still open and we are here to do business and help you out.’”

The project is scheduled to wrap up by the end of November. The city is aware of the effects the construction has on local businesses but want people to know that these businesses are still open and need support.