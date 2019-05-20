Crews monitoring hot spots after wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres near Roswell | KOB 4
Crews monitoring hot spots after wildfire burns nearly 1,000 acres near Roswell

Faith Egbuonu
May 20, 2019 05:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Crews are getting the upper hand on the wildfire that is burning in southeast New Mexico.

"The Patterson fire near Roswell is currently 60% contained," said Wendy Mason, New Mexico State Forestry Division spokesperson. "We got an estimated 987 acres that has burned in that fire. The threat to homes at Bottomless Lakes State Park has passed."

Firefighters are continuing to mop up hot spots and strengthen containment lines.

They want to prevent the fire from flaring up because high wind is in the forecast.

People who plan to visit Bottomless Lakes State Park for the Memorial Day weekend are encouraged to use caution.

"We do want to urge visitors and New Mexicans who are going to be heading out to go camping or spend time at the river or the lakes, to please be extra cautious," Mason said. 

Updated: May 20, 2019 05:15 PM
Created: May 20, 2019 03:47 PM

