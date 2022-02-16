Crews respond to fire outside PNM switchyard

Photo: Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue responded to a large fire outside a PNM switchyard Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the fire is near Northern and Encino Road in Sandoval County, about seven miles west of the Santa Ana Star Center.
There are power poles and other PNM equipment burning. PNM de-energized the equipment so first responders could begin putting out the fire.
There are also no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
