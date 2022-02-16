Crews respond to fire outside PNM switchyard | KOB 4

Crews respond to fire outside PNM switchyard

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 16, 2022 03:57 PM
Created: February 16, 2022 02:12 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue responded to a large fire outside a PNM switchyard Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the fire is near Northern and Encino Road in Sandoval County, about seven miles west of the Santa Ana Star Center.

There are power poles and other PNM equipment burning. PNM de-energized the equipment so first responders could begin putting out the fire.

There are also no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


