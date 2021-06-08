Crews respond to grass fire near Ruidoso | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 08, 2021 02:04 PM
Created: June 08, 2021 01:07 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple agencies are responding to an active grass fire near Ruidoso.

Authorities said the fire started behind the Shell gas station on Ski Run Road. A spokesman for the New Mexico State Forestry said the fire is at approximately 20 acres.

Guests at the High Country Lodge nearby are being evacuated as a precaution. 

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking that any residents near the Shell station, the ball fields and High Country Lodge voluntarily evacuate the area.

Lincoln County officials said State Road 48 is closed until further notice from Gavilan Canyon to Ski Run Road due to high winds causing heavy smoke to cross the highway. 

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


