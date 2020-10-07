Crews respond to wildfire at Purgatory Resort | KOB 4
Crews respond to wildfire at Purgatory Resort

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 07, 2020 04:01 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 03:37 PM

DURANGO, CO- Durango Fire Rescue reports that crews are on the scene of a wildfire at the top of Purgatory Resort.

The fire is reportedly at the top of Lift 1. A spokesperson for the U.S. Forest Service said the fires has burned about 3-5 acres. No structures are threatened. 

Multiple air resources have been called in to help get a handle on the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 for updates. 


