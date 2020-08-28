Crews using fire to battle Medio Fire

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Firefighters appear to turning the tide against the Medio Fire in Santa Fe County.
As of Friday, the fire, which has burned more than 3,000 acres, was 40% contained.
Air crews have helped gain more containment. They aren't always dropping water. In some cases, they are fighting fire with fire.
They drop tiny balls that catch fire and burn the fuel before the Medio Fire can reach the area.
"It's a lot easier to use an aircraft to lay fire and help the fire get where it needs to go," said Dannell Begay, helicopter manager.
One of the major challenges of fighting the fire from the air is the weather. Air crews have been grounded several times because of the conditions.
