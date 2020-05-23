Crews work to contain wildfire near Santa Fe | KOB 4
Crews work to contain wildfire near Santa Fe

Casey Torres
Updated: May 23, 2020 06:40 PM
Created: May 23, 2020 05:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire crews are working to contain a brush fire south of Santa Fe near La Cienga Saturday evening. 

The fire battalion chief said at least one home has been damaged by the blaze.

The Santa Fe County Fire Department has issued mandatory evacuations for people residing in the area.

Officials said the fire has burned about 15 acres and is 50 - 60% contained. 

