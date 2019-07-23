Crime-ridden apartment complex troubles tenants, police

"In our town. they are our frequent flyers,” he said. “We deal with them on a daily basis, we know them by name, if we don't know their exact date of birth, we know what year they were born in."

Records collected by KOB 4 show 228 calls for police service in less than a year.

Natividad said the calls for service are wide-ranging and include reports of narcotics, fights and loud parties.

People at the apartment complex have faced charges for battery, prostitution, domestic violence and theft.

A woman who lives at the apartment complex said the crime is pervasive.

“They steal people's cars over here,” she said. “Another man, his car got stolen twice in a matter of two weeks."

Records show police have been called to the complex as much as three times a day.

“Sometimes it's a miracle if the cops don't come,” the woman said.

Natividad said squatting has also become a problem at the complex.

Video from a police lapel camera shows officers storming into an apartment after receiving a call to report drug activity in January.

Natividad said they found seven people inside one apartment, none of whom lived there.

In response to the crime, Natividad said officers have stepped up patrols. However, he still worries about what could happen next.

"Narcotics, violence, shootings, drugs in the area, it makes it an unsafe place for somebody to have their children,” he said. “If someone wants to be at the playground, are they going to find a needle, are they going to get stuck, what's going to happen next?"

The complex is owned by the JL Gray Company in Farmington.

Company officials said they're giving out eviction and trespassing notices and cooperating with police on criminal cases.