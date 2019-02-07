'Crime ring' busted in Four Corners
Meg Hilling
February 07, 2019 05:23 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M.— A group of men in the Four Corners is facing accusations of running a drug and firearm ring.
According to the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, Robert Walker, Stephen Dye, Kyle McDonald, John Williams and Wiatt Jones have been arrested on charges ranging from racketeering to trafficking meth to possessing 80 stolen firearms.
The discovery of the firearms and meth was made in January during the execution of a search warrant at a Bloomfield home.
Walker, Williams and McDonald had preliminary hearings scheduled Thursday.
Dye and Jones have hearings set for Feb. 14.
