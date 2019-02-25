Crimes against children bill moves to Senate | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Crimes against children bill moves to Senate

Nathan O'Neal
February 25, 2019 06:15 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. — SB 55 would effectively triple the statute of limitations for child victims of sexual assault. 

Advertisement

The bill is designed to give victims who were sexually assaulted as children more time to step forward. 

Current law only allows victims a few years after they turn 18 to seek charges against their offenders.

This bill, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, aims to fix that by giving victims up to their 35th birthday to seek justice.

"We need to hold people accountable for their crimes and this is a crime that takes years for their victims to come to terms with," Steinborn said. "Our current state of limitations just needs updating because five to six years for a minor victim is not long enough." 

The current statute of limitations is also a challenge for the state as it continues to prosecute former priests accused in child sex crimes.

This bill would also add some relief for those victims.

SB 55 is now up for consideration in the Senate. 

Track this legislation during the legislative session

Credits

Nathan O'Neal


Updated: February 25, 2019 06:15 PM
Created: February 25, 2019 05:58 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
$10,000 reward for stolen truck and dog
Jack, the dog inside De Long's stolen truck.
Trial begins for father accused of trafficking 7-year-old daughter
Trial begins for father accused of trafficking 7-year-old daughter
Complaint: Driver was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer
Kyla Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence.
Suspects in weekend deputy-involved shooting identified
Dominic Marquez and Derick Garcia
Advertisement




Trial begins for father accused of trafficking 7-year-old daughter
Trial begins for father accused of trafficking 7-year-old daughter
Crimes against children bill moves to Senate
Crimes against children bill moves to Senate
NMSP surprises 4-year-old battling spinal muscular atrophy
NMSP surprises 4-year-old battling spinal muscular atrophy
Soccer coach involved in fight, ends up in ICE custody
Soccer coach involved in fight, ends up in ICE custody
$10,000 reward for stolen truck and dog
Jack, the dog inside De Long's stolen truck.