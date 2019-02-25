Crimes against children bill moves to Senate

This bill, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, aims to fix that by giving victims up to their 35th birthday to seek justice.

"We need to hold people accountable for their crimes and this is a crime that takes years for their victims to come to terms with," Steinborn said. "Our current state of limitations just needs updating because five to six years for a minor victim is not long enough."

The current statute of limitations is also a challenge for the state as it continues to prosecute former priests accused in child sex crimes.

This bill would also add some relief for those victims.

SB 55 is now up for consideration in the Senate.

Track this legislation during the legislative session