Criminal justice reform coalition pushes for legalization of recreational marijuana

Kai Porter
Created: December 01, 2020 06:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A coalition for criminal justice reform has thrown their support behind legalizing recreational marijuana in New Mexico.
"Lots of states now are really approaching this from a social justice perspective,” said Emily Kaltenbach, senior director for Drug Policy Alliance.
Kaltenbach with the Drug Policy Alliance is part of New Mexico Safe—a coalition of organization for criminal justice reform who presented to state lawmakers Tuesday about why they want lawmakers to legalize.
"We continue to criminalize individuals for simply possessing a controlled substance,” she said.
Kaltenbach said legalizing, regulating and taxing recreational marijuana for adult use would take the focus off criminalization, and move toward rehabilitation for substance abuse.
"This priority is one that obviously generates revenue and reinvest some of those dollars back into the public health system and back into communities that have been most harmed by substance use disorder,” she added.
The 60-day legislative session is scheduled to begin Jan. 19.
