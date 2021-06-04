Criminal trial against Rio Arriba Sheriff ends in mistrial

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 04, 2021 03:35 PM
Created: June 04, 2021 02:26 PM
TIERRA AMARILLA, N.M.- The criminal trial against the sitting sheriff of Rio Arriba County ended in a mistrial Friday.
District Court Judge Kathleen McGarry declared a mistrial because the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
Sheriff James Lujan is accused of interfering when Espanola Police were in a high speed chase back in 2017 and officers were in pursuit of suspect Phillip Chacon.
Prosecutors say Sheriff Lujan was friends with the suspect and wanted to help him. Court records claim he "instructed Phillip Chacon to gather his belongings and get in his patrol vehicle" to avoid arrest.
It's not clear whether prosecutors plan to bring Lujan to trial again.
“On behalf of the sheriff, we maintain his innocence of these charges and we hope and trust that the prosecutor will take a serious look at whether taxpayer money and resources should be spent on a retrial,” said Sheriff Lujan's attorney Jason Bowles.
