Criminal trial against Rio Arriba Sheriff ends in mistrial | KOB 4

Criminal trial against Rio Arriba Sheriff ends in mistrial

Criminal trial against Rio Arriba Sheriff ends in mistrial

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 04, 2021 03:35 PM
Created: June 04, 2021 02:26 PM

TIERRA AMARILLA, N.M.- The criminal trial against the sitting sheriff of Rio Arriba County ended in a mistrial Friday.

District Court Judge Kathleen McGarry declared a mistrial because the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Sheriff James Lujan is accused of interfering when Espanola Police were in a high speed chase back in 2017 and officers were in pursuit of suspect Phillip Chacon. 

Prosecutors say Sheriff Lujan was friends with the suspect and wanted to help him. Court records claim he "instructed Phillip Chacon to gather his belongings and get in his patrol vehicle" to avoid arrest. 

It's not clear whether prosecutors plan to bring Lujan to trial again.

“On behalf of the sheriff, we maintain his innocence of these charges and we hope and trust that the prosecutor will take a serious look at whether taxpayer money and resources should be spent on a retrial,” said Sheriff Lujan's attorney Jason Bowles.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Protesters disrupt Gov. Lujan Grisham's reelection announcement
Protesters disrupt Gov. Lujan Grisham's reelection announcement
Audit deems New Mexico staff payments unconstitutional
Audit deems New Mexico staff payments unconstitutional
New Mexico Lottery Scholarship to cover full tuition for first time in six years
File
Two APD officers facing DWI charges
Two APD officers facing DWI charges
Gov. Lujan Grisham kicks off reelection campaign in Albuquerque
Gov. Lujan Grisham kicks off reelection campaign in Albuquerque