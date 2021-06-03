Criminal trial against Rio Arriba Sheriff in hands of the jury

Prosecutors say Sheriff Lujan was friends with the suspect and wanted to help him. Court records claim he "instructed Phillip Chacon to gather his belongings and get in his patrol vehicle" to avoid arrest.

The sheriff is also accused of intimidating one of his deputies -- a key witness who testified Wednesday that the sheriff told him not to say anything about what happened roughly 30 times following the incident.

In closing arguments, prosecutors told jurors "This bad cop [Lujan] has put other cops in bad situations."

However, Lujan's defense attorney told jurors: "The state is trying to weave together all these disjointed facts to prove a crime... when there is no crime."

The jury is set to reconvene Friday at 9 a.m. to continue deliberations.

