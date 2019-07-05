Critics want embattled New Mexico mayor removed from office

Since coming into office she has been at the center of a series of controversies, including firings of key staff and lawsuits against her.

She also was the target of a special audit of the city's procurement process.

The city's charter gives the mayor and city manager the power to decide what is placed on the council's agenda.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)