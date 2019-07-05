Critics want embattled New Mexico mayor removed from office | KOB 4
Critics want embattled New Mexico mayor removed from office

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - A northern New Mexico mayor whose home and office were raided last week by state investigators is facing calls to be removed from her seat.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Las Vegas, New Mexico, city councilor Barbara Perea-Casey said this week she wants the full council to vote to remove Mayor Tonita Gurulé-Girón.

State attorney general's office agents raided Gurulé-Girón's offices last week to look for evidence of alleged bid-rigging.

Since coming into office she has been at the center of a series of controversies, including firings of key staff and lawsuits against her.

She also was the target of a special audit of the city's procurement process.

The city's charter gives the mayor and city manager the power to decide what is placed on the council's agenda.

