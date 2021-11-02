'Cuba Cares' vows to continue beyond the pandemic

"Cuba is currently the number one, most at-risk school district in the state of New Mexico,” Dominguez said.

Other students struggle with depression and suicidal ideation, so ‘Cuba Cares’ not only focuses on the physical needs of students but their social and emotional needs as well.

"We have many counselors throughout the district,” Dominguez said. “We have a whole Indigenous education department."

The program started in March 2020 when the pandemic made it even harder for families to get a hold of basic necessities.

"This started with one clothing drive in the community of Cuba,” Dominguez said. "We've had a ton of support in the local community as well as the extended community. Last year, we were able to give out over 900 boxes of food and clothes to families in need."

Now that students are back in school, 'Cuba Cares' will not go anywhere anytime soon.

"We are up and running man,” Dominguez said, “so we are definitely here to stay. We want to do more community events, more outreach and just really let these students and families know that, 'Hey, we are in this together, and we are gonna get there.’"