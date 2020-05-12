Cumbres & Toltec Railroad plans modified season amid COVID-19

“In Chama that amounts to about a $7 million dollar per year direct and secondary impact on the local economy most of the business, well all of the businesses essentially here in Chama are independent mom and pops and they are dependent on what the railroad does in the summer in order to survive.” said Bush.

With the summer being a popular time for the railroad, they hope to fire up the engines by then.

“Our working plan at this point is to open six days a week, service starting on June 13,” said Bush.

The plan is still subject to change depending on the status of the virus and on the regulations placed by both states.