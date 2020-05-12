Cumbres & Toltec Railroad plans modified season amid COVID-19

Diana Castillo
FARMINGTON N.M — The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad has been a national landmark. Its coal-fired engine has been taking people from Chama, New Mexico to Antonito, Colorado for decades.
While the views will stay the same, the experience will be a little different this year.
“The primary difference they will see this year is a focus on social distancing," said John Bush, the president and general manager of the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. "We will be reducing the number of trains operating a week. We plan to run one train per day instead of two trains per day."
They will also take the temperature of passengers before they board the train and will follow state regulations for wearing masks and gloves while on board. The railroad has become an economic driver for both New Mexico and Colorado.
“In Chama that amounts to about a $7 million dollar per year direct and secondary impact on the local economy most of the business, well all of the businesses essentially here in Chama are independent mom and pops and they are dependent on what the railroad does in the summer in order to survive.” said Bush.
With the summer being a popular time for the railroad, they hope to fire up the engines by then.
“Our working plan at this point is to open six days a week, service starting on June 13,” said Bush.
The plan is still subject to change depending on the status of the virus and on the regulations placed by both states.
