Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad receives green light to depart from Chama

Bush said they’ve implemented safety protocols to keep everyone safe.

"We are running now six days a week. We are following all the COVID-19 protocols including taking everyone’s temperature and we are requiring everyone wear masks and we are requiring the appropriate social distancing,” he said.

Bush said tickets are selling quickly. The first train that left Monday was completely sold out.

"It’s very spiritually gratifying to hear the steam train whistles again in Chama. Chama has lived because of the railroad,” Bush said.

The trains will be running till Oct. 18.

To learn more about the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad, click here.