Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad receives green light to depart from Chama

CHAMA, N.M. — COVID-19 restrictions are lifting just in time for people to view the peak fall colors from the train cars of the Cumbres and Toltec Railroad.
The train, which has been around for decades, usually departs from Chama, New Mexico and Antonito, Colorado, but due to COVID restrictions, the trains were only allowed to depart from Colorado during the summer.
On Monday, the railroad was given the green light to depart from New Mexico again.
"The business here in Chama very much depends on activity on the railroad to support their business model and of course most of that business that can occur only occurs in the summer months,” said John Bush, president and general manager of the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad.
Bush said they’ve implemented safety protocols to keep everyone safe.
"We are running now six days a week. We are following all the COVID-19 protocols including taking everyone’s temperature and we are requiring everyone wear masks and we are requiring the appropriate social distancing,” he said.
Bush said tickets are selling quickly. The first train that left Monday was completely sold out.
"It’s very spiritually gratifying to hear the steam train whistles again in Chama. Chama has lived because of the railroad,” Bush said.
The trains will be running till Oct. 18.
