Customer surprises Smith's employees with pizza party

"It was like no, this cannot end like this," she said. "I had this great experience, these are good people."

DiGiovanna asked the manager how many people were working on that shift, and bought them all Dion's pizza.

The kind gesture received a tear-jerking response.

"Thank you so much," a worker said. "I'm going to cry, I'm sorry."

"No matter how mean anybody was to you, you were still so sweet to the next customer, which was me, so thank you," DiGiovanna told the clerk.

