Customer surprises Smith's employees with pizza party

Joshua Panas
Created: May 15, 2020 09:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A shopper surprised employees of Smith's in Rio Rancho with a pizza party.

"Most of them are on overtime. Most of them, you know, don't get to spend time with their families," said Joan DiGiovanna.

Despite working long hours during the pandemic, DiGiovanna said the workers appeared enthusiastic.

However, she knows they have been through a lot. She found out one cashier has a water bottle thrown at her by an unhappy customer.

"It was like no, this cannot end like this," she said. "I had this great experience, these are good people."

DiGiovanna asked the manager how many people were working on that shift, and bought them all Dion's pizza.

The kind gesture received a tear-jerking response.

"Thank you so much," a worker said. "I'm going to cry, I'm sorry."

"No matter how mean anybody was to you, you were still so sweet to the next customer, which was me, so thank you," DiGiovanna told the clerk. 
 





