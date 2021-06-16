Customers come to aid of restaurant workers after man demands money

The restaurant became cashless after numerous robberies in the winter.

Customers were inside the restaurant while the man was demanding money.

"A customer that was in here, went out, got his gun and came back in and chased him out," Scaccia said. "At the same time, we have another customer holding a gun on him also."

Scaccia said the customers are regulars, who visit the restaurant about four times a week.

"We are really proud we have loyal customers that are willing to take care of us," she said.

Police were called, but the man has not been located.

Despite the close calls with bad people, Scaccia said it won't deter her from doing her job.

"We're still going to keep working, still going to roll the burritos," she said.