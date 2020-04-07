Customers forced to adjust as stand-alone liquor stores in NM close

"Well first of all, I don't drink. I buy the cigars," Kevin Phillips said. "I frequent - I come to this store quite frequently to get cigars, but I understand safety first, our convenience is second."

The governor's order does not limit the sale of liquor. People can still buy it at businesses that are considered "essential," including grocery stores, convenience stores and breweries.

A statement from the governor's office says these new rules are meant to try to further limit travel outside - and they are not discriminating against any size business. They say businesses of all sizes have been hurt from the pandemic - but public health is their number one consideration.

Click here to read the governor's full order