Customers forced to adjust as stand-alone liquor stores in NM close

Updated: April 07, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: April 07, 2020 03:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Stand-alone liquor stores were forced to close Tuesday. The governor banned stand-alone liquor stores from operating, in her executive order which limits business in the state, to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Some people didn't hear about the ban, and were turned away at Total Wine in Albuquerque.
"I didn't hear about it until it was closed," said Willie Dodge. "So I don't know if they did it over the internet, then I'm really pissed off because I don't have internet."
However, some people were more understanding.
"Well first of all, I don't drink. I buy the cigars," Kevin Phillips said. "I frequent - I come to this store quite frequently to get cigars, but I understand safety first, our convenience is second."
The governor's order does not limit the sale of liquor. People can still buy it at businesses that are considered "essential," including grocery stores, convenience stores and breweries.
A statement from the governor's office says these new rules are meant to try to further limit travel outside - and they are not discriminating against any size business. They say businesses of all sizes have been hurt from the pandemic - but public health is their number one consideration.
