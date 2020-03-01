Customs and Border Protection taking coronavirus safety precautions at ports of entry

"CBP continues to facilitate CDC’s enhanced health screening at U.S. ports of entry. Consistent with CBP’S procedures, and in accordance with the Presidential Proclamation, individuals encountered by CBP with a nexus to China within 14 days of the encounter or with symptoms of illness are referred to CDC or local health officials for additional health screening.

Consistent with existing CBP procedures, individuals apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol between the ports of entry with symptoms of illness are referred to CDC or local health officials for additional health screening. Additionally, all persons in U.S. Border Patrol custody who meet the CDC’s coronavirus travel history and enhanced screening guidelines are being referred to CDC for additional screening.

Specific data on individuals referred to CDC or individuals deemed inadmissible under the travel restriction is not available due to operational sensitivities and because information continues to change rapidly."