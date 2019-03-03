Cut-a-Thon raises $3,500 for family of boy killed in crash | KOB 4
Cut-a-Thon raises $3,500 for family of boy killed in crash

Christina Rodriguez
March 03, 2019 11:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Dino's Drive-In Barbershop held a Cut-a-Thon on Sunday to raise money for the Archuleta family. 

9-year-old Jeremiah Archuleta died in a car crash on Feb. 22. His father, Dominic, died on Sunday, March 3. 

They did 72 haircuts, raising nearly $3,500 for the family. They also held a raffle, a silent auction and had a balloon release.

GoFundMe for Jeremiah Archuleta services

Credits

Updated: March 03, 2019 11:41 PM
Created: March 03, 2019 09:54 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

