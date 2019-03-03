Cut-a-Thon raises $3,500 for family of boy killed in crash
March 03, 2019 11:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Dino's Drive-In Barbershop held a Cut-a-Thon on Sunday to raise money for the Archuleta family.
9-year-old Jeremiah Archuleta died in a car crash on Feb. 22. His father, Dominic, died on Sunday, March 3.
They did 72 haircuts, raising nearly $3,500 for the family. They also held a raffle, a silent auction and had a balloon release.
