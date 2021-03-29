CVS to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines in New Mexico

Grace Reader
Updated: March 29, 2021 06:23 PM
Created: March 29, 2021 03:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- CVS Pharmacy will begin Wednesday offering COVID-19 shots in New Mexico.
"Our allocation depends on the federal program, so each week it can vary as the federal government gives more product, were able to put more shots in arms," said Amar Govin, CVS Pharmacy manager.
People still have to be eligible for the vaccine through the New Mexico Department of Health. However, CVS will allow people to make an appointment online, through its app or by calling.
"Our tool online, when you register for the appointment, will help walk you through that and determine your eligibility criteria based on the state guidelines," Govin said.
Efforts by companies like CVS will help get more people vaccinated, according to the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH).
"We're grateful for the hard work of everyone who's helping get shots in arms – and thanks to them, New Mexico continues to vaccinate faster than every state in the country," a spokesperson for the NMDOH said.
The NMDOH also added that each provider still needs to follow statewide eligibility standards.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company