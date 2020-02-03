Cybercriminals use coronavirus in new email scams | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Cybercriminals use coronavirus in new email scams

Colton Shone
Updated: February 03, 2020 06:46 PM
Created: February 03, 2020 04:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Scammers are taking advantage of public concern about the recent coronavirus outbreak by creating emails with faulty links and misinformation. Consumer advocates are warning people not to click the links in these phishing emails, which allow hackers to steal personal information.

One of the emails asks people to click the link for an update on coronavirus cases near them. Reliable updates can be found in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website. Other scams claim to give people access to the coronavirus vaccine, which has not been developed yet, and an emailed PDF file with prevention tips.

Advertisement

In order to avoid being scammed, don’t click on links or open attachments from unknown sources, delete those emails immediately, and make sure your computer’s security programs and antivirus programs are up-to-date.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico sect leader facing sex abuse charges released
New Mexico sect leader facing sex abuse charges released
New podcast aims to draw attention to unsolved West Mesa murders
New podcast aims to draw attention to unsolved West Mesa murders
Topgolf making headway in development along I-25
Topgolf making headway in development along I-25
Democrat outraises GOP foes in key House race in New Mexico
Democrat outraises GOP foes in key House race in New Mexico
Firefighters: New Mexico house fire kills infant
Firefighters: New Mexico house fire kills infant
Advertisement


Albuquerque road crews gear up for huge snow storm
Albuquerque road crews gear up for huge snow storm
House committee moves violence intervention bill forward
House committee moves violence intervention bill forward
Ken Sanchez's daughter vying to fill his District 1 seat
Ken Sanchez's daughter vying to fill his District 1 seat
Child rapist who was reindicted will remain behind bars until trial
Child rapist who was reindicted will remain behind bars until trial
Proposed bill would eliminate school lunch co-payments for thousands of students
Proposed bill would eliminate school lunch co-payments for thousands of students