Cybercriminals use coronavirus in new email scams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Scammers are taking advantage of public concern about the recent coronavirus outbreak by creating emails with faulty links and misinformation. Consumer advocates are warning people not to click the links in these phishing emails, which allow hackers to steal personal information.

One of the emails asks people to click the link for an update on coronavirus cases near them. Reliable updates can be found in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website. Other scams claim to give people access to the coronavirus vaccine, which has not been developed yet, and an emailed PDF file with prevention tips.