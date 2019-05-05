Cyclists from around the world race in Tour of the Gila

The team captain for Semper Porro is Joey Bacala. He lives in Albuquerque and said his team has aspirations to one day win the Tour de France.

Bacala said their hopes of winning the Tour of the Gila were dashed during a crash early in the week. However, they're staying positive.

"We're really no budget, bad news bears – and we're going to bicycle races like the Redlands Bicycle Classic and kicking multimillion budget teams in the teeth and coming away with the win," Bacala said. "I can't help but make the comparison to the bad news bears beating the Yankees."

