Cyclists from around the world race in Tour of the Gila

Ryan Laughlin
May 05, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One of the biggest bicycle races in New Mexico wrapped up on Sunday. 

Riders from all over the world stayed with host families during the Tour of the Gila, based in Silver City. 

One team with ties to Albuquerque had some lofty goals. 

The team captain for Semper Porro is Joey Bacala. He lives in Albuquerque and said his team has aspirations to one day win the Tour de France. 

Bacala said their hopes of winning the Tour of the Gila were dashed during a crash early in the week. However, they're staying positive. 

"We're really no budget, bad news bears – and we're going to bicycle races like the Redlands Bicycle Classic and kicking multimillion budget teams in the teeth and coming away with the win," Bacala said. "I can't help but make the comparison to the bad news bears beating the Yankees." 

To follow Semper Porro, click here

Results from the Tour of the Gila can be found here

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: May 05, 2019 05:14 PM
Created: May 05, 2019 04:43 PM

