CYFD accepting donations for baby boy abandoned in dumpster

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 11, 2022 05:40 PM
Created: January 11, 2022 05:38 PM
HOBBS, N.M. — 18-year-old Alexis Aviles was caught on camera throwing a newborn baby into a dumpster in Hobbs.
Avila told police she didn't know she was pregnant until this past Thursday – the day before she gave birth at home in the bathroom.
Surveillance video shows Avila drive up to the dumpster before throwing the newborn inside. Hours later, the same surveillance camera caught three people dumpster diving and finding the baby. They called 911.
Hobbs police said the baby boy is still in stable condition at a Lubbock, Texas hospital.
The CYFD office in Hobbs, located at 907 West Calle Sur Street, is accepting donations for the baby boy. Officials said the department cannot accept monetary gifts or used items – but donations of gift cards, toys, clothes, diapers and other hygiene products will be accepted.
