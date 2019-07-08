CYFD to expand access to child care | KOB 4
CYFD to expand access to child care

Ryan Laughlin
July 08, 2019 06:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) will not be making it tougher for parents to qualify for child-care assistance.

Instead, CYFD officials said they will be expanding access for federal and state funds to help families pay for child care.

Families that are fall within 200 percent of the federal poverty level could qualify.

However, the expansion is coming at a price.

“It could be more than 20 million dollars just to make that change,” said Alejandra Rebolledo-Rea, interim director CYFD's Early Childhood Services Department.

Rebolledo-Rea said about 21,000 children benefit from the program.

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: July 08, 2019 06:52 PM
Created: July 08, 2019 05:18 PM

