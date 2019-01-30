DA files motion to reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash
Joshua Panas
January 30, 2019 08:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Sandoval County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to reconsider Christie Noriega's sentence.
Judge Louis McDonald sentenced Noriega to three years in prison for killing Michael Chambellan and Lonnie Escovedo on I-25 near Algodones last year.
Noriega took a plea deal in September. She pleaded guilty to two counts of homicide by vehicle and aggravated DWI.
Judge McDonald handed down the sentence after expressing concern about whether the department of corrections was equipped to treat Noriega's liver disease.
After sentencing, the department released a statement that says "medical staff is familiar with non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and the resources are available to treat it with diet and exercise."
Noriega's attorney doesn't believe the state constitution allows for a judge to increase a person's sentence after rendering a decision.
However, Deputy District Attorney Barbara Romo said a prosecutor is prepared to argue that point if the motion is granted.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Created: January 30, 2019 08:20 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved