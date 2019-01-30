DA files motion to reconsider sentence for woman who killed 2 in DWI crash

Judge McDonald handed down the sentence after expressing concern about whether the department of corrections was equipped to treat Noriega's liver disease.

After sentencing, the department released a statement that says "medical staff is familiar with non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and the resources are available to treat it with diet and exercise."

Noriega's attorney doesn't believe the state constitution allows for a judge to increase a person's sentence after rendering a decision.

However, Deputy District Attorney Barbara Romo said a prosecutor is prepared to argue that point if the motion is granted.