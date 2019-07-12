DA files new charges against woman accused of killing 5-year-old stepson | KOB 4
DA files new charges against woman accused of killing 5-year-old stepson

Patrick Hayes
July 12, 2019 08:41 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - A Santa Fe woman charged with killing her stepson is facing new charges including sexual contact with a minor.

As KOB previously reported, Melynie Tyalan-Curtis was arrested last September for killing 5-year-old Jayden Curtis.  Tyalan-Curtis was originally charged with one count of child abuse resulting in death. However, a grand jury recently indicted her on seven new charges including five counts of child abuse, criminal sexual penetration of a minor and criminal sexual contact of a minor.

First Judicial District Attorney Marco Serna told KOB he filed the additional charges after new evidence revealed the boy was physically and sexually abused in the weeks leading up to his death.

“Medical staff wasn’t aware at the time that this was potential child abuse,” said Serna. “However, after experts reviewed the medical records…we determined this was potential child abuse and we charged her with it,” he said.

Last month a judge released Tyalan-Curtis on her recognizance despite attempts by prosecutors to keep her behind bars. However, Serna said prosecutors will file a new motion asking a judge to reconsider her release given the new charges.

"We always respect what the court comes out with,” said Serna. “But this is an opportunity, where we disagree, to give the court another look at it. Specifically, we think she could be a flight risk given the fact there’s an additional 40+ years on the table.”

If convicted, Tyalan-Curtis could face more than 70 years in prison.

“It’s always been a priority of mine, as district attorney, to make sure we protect our children. Unfortunately, in northern New Mexico, we’ve had some pretty horrific cases – this is one of those,” Serna said.

Two other children under Tyalan-Curtis’ watch were taken into CYFD custody at the time of her arrest. However, a spokesperson with CYFD would not say if the kids were still in their custody because their investigation has not been closed.

Patrick Hayes


Created: July 12, 2019 08:41 AM

