DA Raul Torrez wants to expand voter protections

Torrez also believes political activity should not be permitted near polling sites.

In New Mexico, political activity must be at least 100 feet away from the doors of the polling location. People who are not voting also have to be more than 50 feet away from the door.

"There are other states around the country that have a broader physical perimeter that they establish around election sites," Torrez said. "Kentucky has 600 feet. Other states are 400-500 feet," Torrez said. "It seems to me that with lines we are seeing in early voting, we ought to extend the line of protection around those polling sites and make it so that it covers anyone in line waiting to vote. Right now, we set the perimeter around the front door. Well, what if the line extends well past the line of protection from the front door. It seems to me, we should extend the line of protection from the end of the line so that we protect voters, not just the space."

Torrez's office is working on a legislative bill to expand voter protections. He hopes lawmakers will adopt his ideas during the January legislative session.