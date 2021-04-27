DA says man accused of murder was recently allowed to remain out of jail

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 27, 2021 05:34 PM
Created: April 27, 2021 05:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department announced it arrested Devin Munford.
He is accused of killing a Devon Heyborne at an apartment complex Friday.
Munford is known to law enforcement.
District Attorney Raul Torrez said Munford was arrested in December for shooting a gun while driving.
The district attorney filed a motion to keep Munford behind bars pending a trial, but a judge denied the motion and released him on an ankle monitor.
