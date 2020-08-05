DA says park ranger who shot, killed man acted reasonably

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The district attorney in southeast New Mexico announced Wednesday that a park ranger who shot and killed a man at Carlsbad Caverns were "objectively reasonable."
Video obtained by KOB 4 shows Park Ranger Robert Mitchell in a struggle with Charles "Gage" Lorentz after a traffic stop.
After Lorentz refused to comply with Mitchell, a struggle ensued and the park ranger deployed his taser twice.
District Attorney Dianna Luce said an investigation showed that the taser failed to subdue Lorentz. She added that Lorentz punched Mitchell in the face and placed him in a headlock.
The two struggled before Mitchell was able to get a handle of his gun and shoot Lorentz.
Luce said three juveniles observed the incident.
For those reasons, she said the evidence does not support state prosecution.
