DA warns Dona Ana sheriff on compliance with camera mandate

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Dona Ana County sheriff’s deputy didn't wear a required body camera during a shooting incident, prompting District Attorney Gerald Byers to warn Sheriff Kim Stewart that deputies must comply with the requirement set by state law.

Byers included the warning in a letter telling Stewart that a September non-fatal shooting of a suspect was justified. However, Byers noted that the deputy removed his body camera ahead of the encounter in order to put on body armor and left it behind.