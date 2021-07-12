Damage of Clovis Aquatic Center break-in estimated at up to $15,000

“The first one was, it was a boulder thrown through the window, and then they came in and threw some things in the water. This one was about 7 or 8 windows plus a door and threw everything, and when I say everything, I mean threw everything in the water," Westerburg said.

The aquatic center holds open swims, swimming lessons and practice for the Clovis swim team. Now everything is on hold while the facility works on cleanup.

"It’s just frustrating, that’s the bottom line," said Westerburg.

The center is closed July 12 and July 13 for cleanup, possibly even longer once they fully assess the damage.

Westerburg said community members came to help with the long process of cleanup.

"We have a lot of people who take pride in the facility and a lot of people who are stepping up especially today, and yesterday it was really nice to see that," he said.