Dash and body cam video show wild police pursuit with bank robbery suspect in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
Updated: April 01, 2022 06:23 PM
Created: April 01, 2022 03:07 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. — Body camera video and dash camera video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a wild police pursuit came to an end in Santa Fe last month.
Bobby Garcia, 29, is accused of leading Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies, New Mexico State Police and Santa Fe police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle after he allegedly used a gun to rob a bank in Santa Fe on March 16.
The pursuit ended on Old Las Vegas Highway near Storrie Lane after a state police officer used a PIT maneuver.
Garcia is charged with aggravated fleeing and armed robbery.
He’s being held without bond while he also awaits trial on federal charges connected to the bank robbery.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company