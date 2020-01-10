Daughter details moments leading up to mother's death, brother's disappearance

Isela’s daughter said when she woke up Tuesday morning, three-year-old Osiel and Rico-Ruvira were gone.

She told investigators she observed multiple hangers without clothes around the residence, and a television that was missing.

Investigators said Isela’s father stopped by the house, after her mother said she was unable to get a hold of Isela Tuesday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told her grandfather that she believed her mother was “faking being asleep, but was actually dead.”

She also stated she believes "her dad did something to her, because of the red marks she witnessed on her arm."

Investigators believe Isela died from strangulation.

An Amber Alert was issued for Osiel on Tuesday. Police believe he is with Rico-Ruvira, who is wanted for murder.

The FBI filed an arrest warrant in the case, which will agents to arrest Rico-Ruvira wherever he may be hiding.

Investigator said they received a cell phone ping from Mexico.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call authorities at 1-800-457-3463 or dial 911.