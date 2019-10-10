Daughter mourns the loss of murdered Roswell woman

"The investigation showed there was a verbal confrontation— some verbal arguing between the boyfriend and the girlfriend who are the suspect and the victim,” said Roswell Police Spokeman Todd Wildermuth.

Court documents show that Rascon’s daughter told police that “she misses her mom because she didn’t really get to see her. She has to do school and then her homework, doesn’t really get to spend time with her.”

Robles was arrested in Las Cruces after being on the run for days. He has been charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.