Daughter mourns the loss of murdered Roswell woman

October 10, 2019

ROSWELL, N.M—New court documents reveal that the daughter of a woman who was shot witnessed the murder of her own mother.

34-year old Jesus Robles is accused of killing his girlfriend, Griselda Rascon, in her Roswell home.

According to court documents, Rascon’s 9-year-old daughter told police that it started when Robles threatened to kill himself.

"The investigation showed there was a verbal confrontation— some verbal arguing between the boyfriend and the girlfriend who are the suspect and the victim,” said Roswell Police Spokeman Todd Wildermuth.

Court documents show that Rascon’s daughter told police that “she misses her mom because she didn’t really get to see her. She has to do school and then her homework, doesn’t really get to spend time with her.”

Robles was arrested in Las Cruces after being on the run for days. He has been charged with murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

