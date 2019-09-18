Daughter still searching for missing 70-year-old mother | KOB 4
Daughter still searching for missing 70-year-old mother

Faith Egbuonu
September 18, 2019 06:38 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M.— A mystery still unsolved—It’s been a difficult time for the family of 70-year-old Jean Johnson.

Johnson vanished four months ago.

“It's definitely taking a toll,” said Johnson’s daughter, Heidi.

"This is a pretty difficult case,” said Lincoln County sheriff, Robert Shepperd.

Investigators said Johnson was last seen at her Capitan home.

She disappeared, but her car and personal belongings were left behind.

"This isn't a typical investigation for us,” said Sheriff Shepperd. “When it's a missing person, by this time they're either found somewhere at a family's house or maybe in a hospital somewhere."

Heidi is desperate for answers.

"I have to have some kind of closure,” Heidi said. “It’s all I think about.”

Heidi said she visited many psychics, and they all came down to one conclusion.

"She's dead and buried not too far off the road somewhere,” Heidi said.

Heidi said one psychic was specific with details.

"She told me she’s on private property north of Alamogordo buried in Afghan pine trees, and the owners of that property are unaware that she's there,” Heidi said.

"We're not ruling anybody in and were not ruling anybody out, because we don't know yet," Sheriff Shepperd said.

This has not been the easiest for Johnson’s family, but they believe there’s still hope.

"We're going to go over some maps and hopefully figure out the next areas we're going to search," Heidi said.

