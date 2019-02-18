Police search for teen who left reintegration facility | KOB 4
Police search for teen who left reintegration facility

David Fierro David Fierro | 

KOB Web Staff
February 18, 2019 06:55 AM

EAGLE NEST, N.M. - State Police are searching for a teenager who walked away from a boys reintegration center over the weekend.

18-year-old David C. Fierro was committed to the Eagle Nest Boys Reintegration Center for battery, larceny of a firearm and assault among other charges.

He was last seen running toward US-64 and was later reported to be in a green Honda Accord heading toward Angel Fire after leaving the facility on Saturday morning around 10 a.m.

Fierro is described as 5'8", 173 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey pants, a grey and black short-sleeved shirt, and black work boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to not approach him, but to immediately call 911 or State Police at 505-841-9256 (option 3). 

KOB Web Staff


February 18, 2019 06:55 AM

