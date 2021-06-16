Day 5: Jurors watch police interviews with man accused of raping, killing Ariana Romeo

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 16, 2021 06:14 PM
Created: June 16, 2021 04:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- On day five of the trial for Leland Hust, jurors were shown two lengthy interviews with Rio Rancho police.
Hust took part in the interviews prior to his arrest for the rape and killing of 6-year-old Ariana 'Jade' Romeo.
In the interviews, Hust reveals his biological father was a drug addict and beat his mother. He also admitted to resorting to violent, saying "I don't put up with women beaters."
It was not until the second interview that police were made aware of DNA found on Ariana's body that they concluded came from Hust. He was told about the DNA evidence during the interview.
"If I'm the key, does that mean that my DNA is on her? It better not be because I never touched her like that. I never touched her," Hust said. "If my (expletive) is on there, I really don’t (expletive) know how, other than kissing on her forehead, I kissed her good night."
Hust said he has a number of mental disorders.
Hust's defense describes him as a vulnerable young man, but they did not yet get the chance to cross-examine the investigators that interviewed Hust.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company